Newcastle United considering a swoop for Ghanaian star: A good move by Benitez?

Newcastle United have shown a keen interest in the services of Albert Adomah, according to recent reports. The Aston Villa attacker has been identified as a perfect alternative should they fail to land Andros Townsend this summer.

The Crystal Palace winger is apparently Newcastle’s number one target but bringing him to Tyneside could prove to be difficult. As a result, the Magpies are interested in signing Adomah as they look to bolster their attack for next campaign.

Who is Newcastle target Adomah?

Adomah has played the last two seasons with Aston Villa, where he has enjoyed a good spell so far. After initially featuring in a combined total of 270 matches playing for Bristol City and Middlesbrough, the Ghanaian international is finally starting to show glimpses of his true potential.

His exceptional performances last season helped Villa almost win promotion to the Premier League although a defeat to Fulham in the Championship play-off final denied them the chance to return to the English top flight.

That being said, the 30-year-old achieved his career-best haul of 15 goals along with five assists, ultimately ending the campaign as one of Championship’s best wide players.

Newcastle, on the other hand, could face a few problems in the attacking department next season, especially out wide with Matt Ritchie being the only reliable option. Ritchie though has been linked with a move to relegated side Stoke City.

The likes Rolando Aarons, Jacob Murphy and Christian Atsu are yet to make a big impact at St James’ Park. Therefore, the addition of a new winger could be imperative as they aim to replicate their form in the league next season.

Adomah’s stock is clearly on the rise despite being a late bloomer and as a result of that, head coach Rafa Benitez could soon turn his attention to this Aston Villa winger.

The 30-year-old appears as a cheaper alternative to Townsend but most importantly, he also comes in with bags of experience, having played over 450 professional matches throughout his illustrious career.

However, the fact that he has only bagged two Premier League appearances could actually appear to be a huge problem.

Unlike Townsend, Adomah spent most of his career playing in the lower leagues and thus, transitioning to the fast-paced Premier League will definitely be much difficult for the 30-year-old.

