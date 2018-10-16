Normalisation Committee seeks extension just 5 weeks into six-months mandate, set to clash with club owners

Ghana's Normalisation Committee are seeking extension from FIFA, just five weeks into their six-months mandate in what could lead to a potential clash with football clubs in the West African nation, GHANAsoccernet.com sleuth hounding indicates.

The four-member committee led by president Dr Kofi Amoah are in no hurry to execute their short-term mandate as they aim to seek an extension after March 31, 2019.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands there are clandestine attempts to allow the committee to stay on for a longer period which could be viewed as deliberate ploy to frustrate the local game and could pits club owners against the FIFA interim team.

There are no clear-cut roadmap to review the statues of the FA to ensure compliance with the requirement of both FIFA and CAF and to organise and conduct elections of Ghana FA executive committee on the basis of the revised GFA statues- which is the principal mandate of the committee.

Bizzare claims that the Normalisation Committee is struggling to find Ghanaians with integrity to serve on ad hoc committees could be seen as just one of the calculated ploys to delay the process.

A face-lift of the facility which included just painting and cleaning has taken more than a month to finalized, to give credence to suspicion the committee intends to stay longer than required.

Critics have continuously claimed that the six-month mandate won't be enough to erase the mess created by the past administration.

But others have resisted attempts to paint a gloomy picture of Ghanaian football after the investigative piece by controversial journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on June 6.

Already local footballers, coaches and owners of clubs are reeling under financial stress amid failed attempts to collapse the game in Ghana.

The country's ruling New Patriotic Party was forced to backtrack on attempts to collapse the game and kill the careers of thousands of football industry players over claims of widespread corruption in Ghana.

Yet no official who was caught in the hugely publicized Anas exposé and labeled as corrupt has been charged by the police, five months after the exposé.

The Normalisation Committee will hold a presser on Wednesday at the Alisa hotel in Accra to address issues pertaining to their snail pace of work.