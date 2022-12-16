NSA directs Ghana Premier League clubs to find alternative venues amid festive season

The Accra Sports Stadium will not host any Premier League game when the season resumes next week.

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has written to the Premier League clubs (Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics, Accra Lions) using the facility to find other venues for their matches.

The Accra Sports Stadium has been rented out for shows this Christmas leading to these directives.

The Stadium has already hosted the Wizkid Live concert which has seen massive damage to the pitch.

Hearts of Oak Communications Director, Kwame Opare Addo has confirmed the club will not be using the Accra Sports Stadium when the league resumes next week.

According to Opare Addo, Hearts of Oak received a letter from the NSA that the stadium has been closed until January 7.

“The NSA has written to notify us that the Accra sports stadium is closed until after 7th January,” Opare Addo said in an interview.

Hearts of Oak, Accra Lions and Great Olympics will have to find new venues for their respective matches for match day eight and nine.

Accra Lions have adopted the Cape Coast stadium while Olympics will be adopting the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

Hearts of Oak will move to the Cape Coast Sports Stadium for their home games.

The Accra Sports Stadium is set to host Medikal and Shatta Wale’s Freedom Concert in the coming days.