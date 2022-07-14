Nsoatreman FC: Boniface Ayipah ready to assist new coach Mohammed Gargo succeed

Boniface Ayipah says he will help new coach Mohammed Gargo succeed at Nsoatreman FC.

Ayipah was the man who guided the team to secure promotion to the Ghana Premier League for the first time.

However, Ayipah is not qualified to be in the dugout for top-flight games because he does not hold a CAF A Licence certificate, so the club have appointed Gargo.

“My License B doesn’t allow me to coach at the Premier League level. Even if I had license A, we would still have needed an additional hand," he told Accra-based Happy FM.

“This is no need to move. I will stay and work with the club”, Coach Ayipah noted.

Meanwhile, Coach Ayipah revealed that the club is interested in signing Eric Ofori Antwi from Legon Cities to beef up their squad next season.

“We are in talks with him If Alawa comes he will be of help to us”.