Nsoatreman No.2 Boniface Ayipah begs fans for unflinching support

Nsoatreman FC assistant coach Boniface Ayipah wants the club followers to have faith in the technical team.

There were a lot of disquiet and agitation after Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to giants Hearts of Oak.

It was their second successive defeat for the debutants in the Ghana Premier League.

''These pressures and things are coming from supporters. For me it is normal, whether in defeat or winning, we must support the team. We have to keep supporting them,'' Ayipah told Startimes in his post-match interview.

On the way forward, Ayipah said: “We need to go back to the field and reorganize ourselves, understand exactly the wrongs that we did here today and then we will improve upon them and pick points.”

Mohammed Gago’s side in their first home defeat of the season lost 1-0 to Hearts of Oak, and are currently placed 7th on the league standings.

They are away to King Faisal for their next league game on January 1, 2023.

By Suleman Asante