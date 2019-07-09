OFFICIAL: Asante Kotoko sign Ugandan forward George Abege on a three year deal

Asante Kotoko have snapped up Ugandan striker, George Abege, from Kenyan giants, Kariobangi Shark on a deal expected to run until July 2022.

George Abege signed the terms on Tuesday after leading Kariobangi Sharks to beat English giants, Everton 4-3 on penalties in the SportPesa Cup on Sunday.

The lanky marksman, who was bought out of contract from the Nairobi-based club, was one of Kariobangi Sharks' key assets and his presence will help Asante Kotoko in great measure.

George Abege's International Transfer Certificate (ITC) has reached the Porcupines, and the player is expected to join his colleagues this week.

With the experiences from the CAF Confederation Cup campaign, the Porcupines are augmenting the side ahead of the upcoming Champions League campaign.

The continent’s first-tier inter-club championship brought a remarkable success with a run into the group stage and the objective, going into the elite inter-club competition, is indifferent as the side aims for, at least, a berth in the group stage.

The Porcupines noticed George Abege in the Confederation Cup preliminary round tie against Kariobangi Sharks, and find his qualities of relevance as the side aims for domestic and continental glories next season.

George Abege has great aerial abilities and ball control coupled with predatory skills that, on a good day, can make him every defender's nightmare on a good day.

credit: Asantekotokosc.com