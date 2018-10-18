OFFICIAL: Kotoko, Karela United friendlies postponed

Asante Kotoko have confirmed the double header friendlies with Ghana Premier League debutantes Karela United FC has been postponed.

The two clubs were scheduled to face off this weekend in the first of their two games but the match has been cancelled. A new date is yet to be fixed.

A statement on the club's website read:

Kotoko's two-leg friendly games against Karela United have been postponed indefinitely, management has confirmed.

The Porcupines were scheduled to play the Premier League new entrants at the CAM Park in Aiyinase on Sunday with the return leg slated for the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

But, management disclosed to asantekotokosc.com on Wednesday the two clubs have agreed to suspend both games after deliberations on Tuesday.

The rationale behind the development was not readily given, but management assured that a new date would be communicate in due course.