Our fans should lower their expectations in Africa-Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan had told supporters of the club to lower their expectations as they partake in the 2019-20 CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors won the Tier I Special Competition to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League this season.

According to the Black Stars goalkeeper, the team will do its best as they embark on another campaign in Africa.

“We know that when you are playing for Kotoko, the expectations are always high. We want to tell the fans to limit their expectations but we the playing body are going to do our best to try and lift the club high”, he told Zylofon Sports.

Asante Kotoko will begin their campaign against Nigerian side Kano Pillars in the preliminaries.

Kotoko will travel to Kano, Nigeria for the first leg to be played at the Pillars Sports Stadium on August 10.