Patrick Twumasi scores for the third week running as Gaziantep win at Joseph Attamah's Rizespor

Striker Patrick Twumasi scored for the third consecutive week in the Turkish Super Lig as his side Gazisehir Gaziantep BB earned a 2-1 win at Rizespor on Sunday.

The Ghana international finished off a an assist from Senegal defender Papy Djilobodji to double the lead for the visitors in the 16th minute.

Muhammet Demir had give Gaziantep the lead in the 12th minute.

Rizespor, who had Ghana international Joseph Attamah play the entire duration, pulled one back after 62 minutes through Braian Samudio.

Midfielder Abdul Aziz Tetteh played full throttle for Gaziantep BB.