Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Andre Ayew bags third goal of the season, Kizito, Tetteh Acosty score for respective clubs

Kwame Kizito also came off the bench to score for Hacken as they recorded a 2-0 win over Helsingborg
ENGLAND
Jordan Ayew lasted the entire duration while Jeffrey Schlupp was substituted as Crystal Palace lost to Manchester City 2-0
Christian Atsu made a brief appearance for Newcastle against Chelsea which ended 1-0
Kelvin Danso was introduced into the game in 81st minute for Southampton as they drew against Wolves
Daniel Amartey was not included in Leicester City’s match day squad against Burnley
In the Championship, Dede Ayew scored for the second week running as Swansea City drew against Barnsley
Andy Yiadom recorded another 90 minutes for Reading in their 1-0 win over Preston
In the League One, Kwesi Appiah was introduced into the game for AFC Wimbledon in the 84th minute as they won 1-0 against Portsmouth
SPAIN
Thomas Partey saw 53 minutes of action for Atletico Madrid as they drew against Valencia
Iddrisu Baba and Lumor Agbenyenu featured for Mallorca as they defeat Real Madrid by a lone goal. Baba Rahman missed the game due to injury
France
In the Ligue 1, John Boye saw 45 minutes of action for FC Metz as Metz pip Nantes
In the Ligue 2, Rabiu Mohammed lasted the entire duration for Paris FC in their 1-0 win over Chatearoux
Ebenezer Assifuah warmed the bench for Le Havre in their 2-2 draw against Lorient
Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux as they drew against Chambly.
Abdul Samed Salis was not included in Clermont squad over the weekend
ITALY
In the Serie B, Bright Addae came off the bench to help Juve Stabia beat Pordenone 4-2
Emmanuel Gyasi played featured for Spezia in their 2-1 win over Pescara
Bright Gyamfi and Ahmed Basit were unused substitutes for Benevento in their 1-0 win over Perugia
Moses Odjer came off the bench to play 29 minutes for Salernitana as they lost to Venezia
GERMANY
Bernard Tekpertey and Kasim Nuhu featured for Dusseldorf in their 1-0 win over Mainz. Opoku Ampomah warmed the bench in that game whilst Kelvin Ofori was not named in the match day squad.
In the Bundesliga II, Kyereh Daniel-Kofi missed Wehen’s game over the weekend due to suspension
AUSTRIA
Samuel Tetteh scored for Lask Linz in their 7-2 demolishing against Mattersburg.
Isaac Donkor played the full throttle for Sturm Graz as they drew against Majeed Ashimeru’s Salzburg. Ashimeru also played 90 minutes for Salzburg
Seth Painstil warmed the bench in Admira game against Altach
BELGIUM
Joseph Paintsil was not included in the match day squad for Genk against St.leige
Jonah Osabutey played the full throttle for Mouscron as they lost to Club Brugge
Thomas Agyepong was not included in Waasland-Beveren squad over the weekend against Gent. Nana Asare recorded another 90 minutes for Gent
Eric Ocansey saw 88 minutes of action for Kortrijk as they won 2-0 against Waregem. Gideon Mensah lasted the entire duration for Waregem
In the Proximus League, Ahmed Said came on a substitute for Lokeren in their 2-0 defeat to Westerlo
BULGARIA
Samuel Inkoom played the full throttle for Dunav Ruse in their 2-0 defeat to Etar
Mohammed Nasiru missed Levski Sofia’s game against Arda
CROATIA
Obeng Regan lasted 58 minutes in the game for Istra 1961 as they lost to Varazdin
Acosty Boadu Maxwell scored for Rijeka in their 2-1 win over Slaven Belupo
FINLAND
Ishmael Yartey saw 62 minutes of action for KPV Kokkola in their 3-2 defeat to VPS. Sillah Samba played 52 minutes for the winners.
Nasiru Banahene made a brief appearance in Honka’s 3-0 win over Mariehamn
David Addy and Baba Mensah played the entire duration for Illves in their 2-1 win over HJK. Emmanuel Mensah played the full throttle for the losers.
Reuben Ayarna scored for KuPS in their 2-0 win over Inter Tuku
HUNGARY
Akwasi Frimpong was not named in Ferencvaros match day squad over the weekend
SERBIA
Richmond Boakye Yiadom was not included in the match day squad as Red Star Belgrade won 3-1 against Rad Beograd
Tanko Ibrahim came off the bench to make a brief appearance for Mladost in their 1-0 win over Partizan. Suraka Zakaria warmed the bench in the game
SLOVAKIA
Emmanuel Mensah was on the bench and picked a yellow card for Michalovce as they drew against Zilina
SWEDEN
Kwame Kizito came off the bench to score for Hacken in their 2-0 win over Helsingborg
Mensiro missed Ostersunds game against Sirius
TURKEY
Patrick Twumasi saw 83 minutes of action for Gaziantep in their 4-1 defeat to Trabzonspor. Caleb Ekuban missed the game for the winners due to injury
Joseph Attamah played 90 minutes for Rizespor as they lost to Caleb Ekuban’s Trabzonspor 2-1.
USA
USL Championship, Solomon Asante featured for Phoenix Rising in their 3-1 win over Oklahoma City Energy