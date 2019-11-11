Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Ghanaian duo score for Nordsjaelland as Ayew grabs fourth league goal

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com will bring to you how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe every week.
ENGLAND
Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured for Crystal Palace as they lost to Chelsea 2-0.
Daniel Amartey was not included in Leicester City squad against Arsenal
Christian Atsu came off the bench to play 14 minutes for Newcastle in their 3-2 win over West Ham
Kelvin Danso warmed the bench for Southampton as they lost 2-1 to Everton
In the Championship, Andre Ayew scored for Swansea picked a point against Sheffield Wed
Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading in their 3-0 win over Luton
Albert Adomah made a brief appearance for Nottingham Forest in their 1-0 win over Derby
In the England FA Cup, Kwesi Appiah lasted the entire duration for AFC Wimbledon as they drew 1-1 with Doncaster
SPAIN
Thomas Partey played the full throttle for Atletico Madrid in their 3-0 win over Espanyol
Lumor and Baba Iddrisu featured for Mallorca in their 3-1 win over Villarreal. Baba Rahman missed the game due to injury
Mubarak Wakaso missed Alaves 3-0 win over Valladolid due to injury while Mohammed Salisu played the entire duration for Valladolid.
France
In the Ligue 1, John Boye returned to action for FC Metz as they drew with Lille
Enock Kwarteng warmed the bench in Bordeaux’s 1-1 draw with Nice
In the Ligue 2, Rabiu Mohammed lasted the entire duration for Paris FC in their 1-0 win over Orleans
Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux in their 2-0 win over Le Havre. Ebenezer Assifuah was unused substitute for the Le Havre
Abdul Samed Salis warmed the bench in Clermont’s game against Chambly
ITALY
In the Serie A, Kwadwo Asamoah missed Inter Milan’s game against Verona which they won 2-1.
Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu missed the game for Verona due to injury
Alfred Duncan warmed the bench for Sassuolo in their 3-1 win over Bologna
In the Serie B, Bright Addae was unused substitute for Juve Stabia as they drew 1-1 against Benevento. Bright Gyamfi ans Abdallah Basit were on the bench for Benevento
Emmanuel Gyasi played 84 minutes for Spezia as they lost 3-2 to Pisa
Moses Odjer was unused substitute in Salernitana game against Cremonese
GERMANY
Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 45 minutes of action for Paderborn in their 1-0 defeat to Augsburg
Nuhu Kasim played the entire duration for Dusseldorf as they drew against Schalke. Opoku Ampomah and Bernard Tekpetey were unused substitutes in the game
In the Bundesliga II, David Atanga missed Holstein Kiel game against Hamburger
AUSTRIA
Samuel Tetteh came off the bench to play eight minutes for Lask Linz in their 1-0 win over Admira
Seth Paintsil saw 14 minutes of action for Admira
Majeed Ashimeru missed Salzburg game over the weekend
Isaac Donkor lasted 45 minutes for Sturm Graz in their 3-1 win over Hartberg
BELGIUM
Godfred Donsah played 69 minutes for Cercle Brugge in their 2-1-win over St. Truiden. Samuel Asamoah played the entire duration for St. Truiden
Gideon Mensah lasted the entire duration for Waregem as they lost to Anderlecht 2-1
Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah missed the game for Anderlecht against Waregem
Jonah Osabutey saw 90 minutes for Mouscron in their 2-2 draw against Oostende.
Thomas Agyepong missed Waasland-Beveren’s 3-1 win over Kortrijk due to injury. Eric Ocansey was not included in the match day squad for the losers
In the Proximus League, Kamal Sowah played 77 minutes for Leuven in their 1-0 win over Virton
Ahmed Said saw 82 minutes of action in Lokeren 2-1 defeat to Roeselare
CROATIA
Obeng Regan was on the bench for Istra 1961 as they drew against Gorcia
CZECH REPUBLIC
Benjamin Tetteh came off the bench to play three minutes in Sparta Prague 2-2 draw against Jablonec
DENMARK
Dauda Mohammed played 78 minutes for Esbjerg as they lost 2-1 to Brondy
Mohammed Kudus and Ibrahim Sadiq scored for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw with Hobro. Isaac Atanga, Abdul Mumin featured for Nordsjaelland
HUNGARY
Abraham Frimpong played the entire duration for Ferencvaros in their 6-1 win over Debrecen
PORTUGAL
Lawrence Ofori was unused substitute for Famalicao in their 3-3 draw against Moreirense
SERBIA
Ibrahim Tanko made a brief appearance in the game for Mladost as they won by a lone goal. Zakaria Suraka was unused substitute in the game for Mladost
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom played 90 minutes for Red Star Belgrade as they drew against Javor
SLOVAKIA
Osman Bukari scored for Trencin in their 3-0 win over Zilina
Sadam Sulley and Edmund Addo featured for Senica as they lost to Slovan Brastislava
Emmanuel Mensah saw 31 minutes of action for Michalovce in their 2-2 draw against Z.Moravce
Eklu Shaka Mawuli was on the bench for Z.Moravce as they lost to Slovan Bratislava
SWEDEN
Enoch Adu played the entire duration for AIK in their 2-1 win over Sundsvall
Kwame Kizito warmed the bench for Hacken as they lost to Hammarby 4-1
Mensiro saw 57 minutes of action for Ostersunds in their 7-1 defeat to Goteborg
TURKEY
Afriyie Acquah played 90 minutes for Yeni Malatyaspor as they drew 1-1 against Goztepe
Isaac Sackey played 78 minutes for Denzilispor as they lost to Besiktas
Isaac Cofie was unused substitute for Sivasspor as they won 2-0 against Konyaspor.
Joseph Attamah was not included in Rizespor’s squad over the weekend against Antalyaspor
Bernard Mensah played 67 minutes for Kayserispor as they lost 2-1 to Genclerbirligi
Patrick Twumasi and Rahman Chibsah played for Gaziantep as they lost to Galatasaray 2-0