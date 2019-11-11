Performance of Ghanaian players abroad wrap-up: Ghanaian duo score for Nordsjaelland as Ayew grabs fourth league goal

Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com will bring to you how Ghanaian players abroad performed in their respective leagues across the globe every week.

Mohammed Kudus and Ibrahim Sadiq scored over the weekend for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw against Hobro. Sadiq climbed off the bench to score in that game.

Andre Ayew scored in Swansea City game against Sheffield United over the weekend. The Black Stars captain has scored four goals this season

ENGLAND

Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp featured for Crystal Palace as they lost to Chelsea 2-0.

Daniel Amartey was not included in Leicester City squad against Arsenal

Christian Atsu came off the bench to play 14 minutes for Newcastle in their 3-2 win over West Ham

Kelvin Danso warmed the bench for Southampton as they lost 2-1 to Everton

In the Championship, Andre Ayew scored for Swansea picked a point against Sheffield Wed

Andy Yiadom played the full throttle for Reading in their 3-0 win over Luton

Albert Adomah made a brief appearance for Nottingham Forest in their 1-0 win over Derby

In the England FA Cup, Kwesi Appiah lasted the entire duration for AFC Wimbledon as they drew 1-1 with Doncaster

SPAIN

Thomas Partey played the full throttle for Atletico Madrid in their 3-0 win over Espanyol

Lumor and Baba Iddrisu featured for Mallorca in their 3-1 win over Villarreal. Baba Rahman missed the game due to injury

Mubarak Wakaso missed Alaves 3-0 win over Valladolid due to injury while Mohammed Salisu played the entire duration for Valladolid.

France

In the Ligue 1, John Boye returned to action for FC Metz as they drew with Lille

Enock Kwarteng warmed the bench in Bordeaux’s 1-1 draw with Nice

In the Ligue 2, Rabiu Mohammed lasted the entire duration for Paris FC in their 1-0 win over Orleans

Lawrence Ati-Zigi warmed the bench for Sochaux in their 2-0 win over Le Havre. Ebenezer Assifuah was unused substitute for the Le Havre

Abdul Samed Salis warmed the bench in Clermont’s game against Chambly

ITALY

In the Serie A, Kwadwo Asamoah missed Inter Milan’s game against Verona which they won 2-1.

Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu missed the game for Verona due to injury

Alfred Duncan warmed the bench for Sassuolo in their 3-1 win over Bologna

In the Serie B, Bright Addae was unused substitute for Juve Stabia as they drew 1-1 against Benevento. Bright Gyamfi ans Abdallah Basit were on the bench for Benevento

Emmanuel Gyasi played 84 minutes for Spezia as they lost 3-2 to Pisa

Moses Odjer was unused substitute in Salernitana game against Cremonese

GERMANY

Christopher Antwi-Adjei saw 45 minutes of action for Paderborn in their 1-0 defeat to Augsburg

Nuhu Kasim played the entire duration for Dusseldorf as they drew against Schalke. Opoku Ampomah and Bernard Tekpetey were unused substitutes in the game

In the Bundesliga II, David Atanga missed Holstein Kiel game against Hamburger

AUSTRIA

Samuel Tetteh came off the bench to play eight minutes for Lask Linz in their 1-0 win over Admira

Seth Paintsil saw 14 minutes of action for Admira

Majeed Ashimeru missed Salzburg game over the weekend

Isaac Donkor lasted 45 minutes for Sturm Graz in their 3-1 win over Hartberg

BELGIUM

Godfred Donsah played 69 minutes for Cercle Brugge in their 2-1-win over St. Truiden. Samuel Asamoah played the entire duration for St. Truiden

Gideon Mensah lasted the entire duration for Waregem as they lost to Anderlecht 2-1

Emmanuel Adjei-Sowah missed the game for Anderlecht against Waregem

Jonah Osabutey saw 90 minutes for Mouscron in their 2-2 draw against Oostende.

Thomas Agyepong missed Waasland-Beveren’s 3-1 win over Kortrijk due to injury. Eric Ocansey was not included in the match day squad for the losers

In the Proximus League, Kamal Sowah played 77 minutes for Leuven in their 1-0 win over Virton

Ahmed Said saw 82 minutes of action in Lokeren 2-1 defeat to Roeselare

CROATIA

Obeng Regan was on the bench for Istra 1961 as they drew against Gorcia

CZECH REPUBLIC

Benjamin Tetteh came off the bench to play three minutes in Sparta Prague 2-2 draw against Jablonec

DENMARK

Dauda Mohammed played 78 minutes for Esbjerg as they lost 2-1 to Brondy

Mohammed Kudus and Ibrahim Sadiq scored for Nordsjaelland in their 2-2 draw with Hobro. Isaac Atanga, Abdul Mumin featured for Nordsjaelland

HUNGARY

Abraham Frimpong played the entire duration for Ferencvaros in their 6-1 win over Debrecen

PORTUGAL

Lawrence Ofori was unused substitute for Famalicao in their 3-3 draw against Moreirense

SERBIA

Ibrahim Tanko made a brief appearance in the game for Mladost as they won by a lone goal. Zakaria Suraka was unused substitute in the game for Mladost

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom played 90 minutes for Red Star Belgrade as they drew against Javor

SLOVAKIA

Osman Bukari scored for Trencin in their 3-0 win over Zilina

Sadam Sulley and Edmund Addo featured for Senica as they lost to Slovan Brastislava

Emmanuel Mensah saw 31 minutes of action for Michalovce in their 2-2 draw against Z.Moravce

Eklu Shaka Mawuli was on the bench for Z.Moravce as they lost to Slovan Bratislava

SWEDEN

Enoch Adu played the entire duration for AIK in their 2-1 win over Sundsvall

Kwame Kizito warmed the bench for Hacken as they lost to Hammarby 4-1

Mensiro saw 57 minutes of action for Ostersunds in their 7-1 defeat to Goteborg

TURKEY

Afriyie Acquah played 90 minutes for Yeni Malatyaspor as they drew 1-1 against Goztepe

Isaac Sackey played 78 minutes for Denzilispor as they lost to Besiktas

Isaac Cofie was unused substitute for Sivasspor as they won 2-0 against Konyaspor.

Joseph Attamah was not included in Rizespor’s squad over the weekend against Antalyaspor

Bernard Mensah played 67 minutes for Kayserispor as they lost 2-1 to Genclerbirligi

Patrick Twumasi and Rahman Chibsah played for Gaziantep as they lost to Galatasaray 2-0