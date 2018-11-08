PHOTOS: Black Maidens leave São Paulo for Uruguay ahead of FIFA U-17 World Cup

Ghana's female U-17 team, the Black Maidens have left São Paulo for Montevideo, Uruguay ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women World Cup.
The Black Maidens have been in Brazil for week, where they engaged in two friendlies.
Ghana defeated local side Academika 4-0 before losing to African counterparts Cameroon 2-1 on Tuesday.
The team is heading to the Uruguayan capital, where they will be based for their group A games.
Ghana have been paired with host Uruguay, Finland and New Zealand.
BELOW ARE PICTURES OF THE TEAM LEAVING BRAZIL