PHOTOS: Black Maidens leave São Paulo for Uruguay ahead of FIFA U-17 World Cup

Ghana's female U-17 team, the Black Maidens have left São Paulo for Montevideo, Uruguay ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women World Cup.

The Black Maidens have been in Brazil for week, where they engaged in two friendlies.

Ghana defeated local side Academika 4-0 before losing to African counterparts Cameroon 2-1 on Tuesday.

The team is heading to the Uruguayan capital, where they will be based for their group A games.

Ghana have been paired with host Uruguay, Finland and New Zealand.

BELOW ARE PICTURES OF THE TEAM LEAVING BRAZIL