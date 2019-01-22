PHOTOS: Black Satellites first training session in Niger

Ghana's national U-20 team, the Black Satellites completed their first training session in Niger on Tuesday after arriving in the country on Monday.

Coach Jimmy Cobblah trained with his entire squad except FC Midtjylland midfielder Michael Baidoo, who is reported ill after their arrival in Niamey.

Meanwhile, nineteen players including Kudus Mohammed, Ibrahim Sadiq and goalkeeper Dan Lad Ibrahim all participated in training.

The Black Satellites will play the U-20 side of Niger in a friendly on Wednesday as part of preparations for the competition which begins on February 2nd and ends on 17th of the same month.

Ghana is in group B alongside Senegal, Burkina Faso and Mali.

BELOW ARE PICTURES FROM THEIR FIRST TRAINING