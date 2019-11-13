PHOTOS: Black Stars hold first training in Cape Coast

Ghana's preparation towards Thursday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa got a massive boost after 21 players turned up for training in Cape Coast on Tuesday night.

The number of Black Stars players in the team swelled by eight following Monday's night's arrival of the players who were in action for their clubs in Europe on Sunday.

Among those joining the training on Tuesday were Atletico Madrid superstar Thomas Partey, defender Joseph Aidoo as well as highly rated youngster Mohammed Kudus.

The training was initially to be opened to the media but coach Kwesi Appiah decided to close to help the team focus on its tactics for the match against Bafana Bafana.

Coach Appiah rehearsed the tactics he would deploy to help defeat the South African and it was prudent to keep the public away from the plans of the Black Stars.

