Player exodus to be blamed for lack of competitive Ghana Premier League- Ibrahim Tanko

Accra Lions technical director Ibrahim Tanko has attributed the lack of competitive Ghana Premier League to player exodus.

The Premier League's top scorer Yaw Annor has left for Egypt, Asante Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu has joined Moldovan giants FC Sheriff Tiraspol while Bechem United livewire Augustine Okrah has been snapped by Tanzanian giants Simba FC.

Kotoko deadly striker Franck Mbella Etouga is reported to be on his way out of the club with Italian Serie A side Udinese believed to be his destination.

And former Ghana international Ibrahim Tanko has bemoaned the rapid player exodus, insisting it's to be blamed for the lack of competitive nature of the domestic top-flight.

"After every season our best players leave," Tanko told is quoted by Starr FM.

"You can cite Shafiq, Lomotey, Diawise Taylor, Augustine Okra, and Yaw Annor as examples. It's very difficult to convince them to stay because what they are going to earn there is more than what they are earning here.

"That's why we don't have a competitive league every season.

"If we can't keep the players because of the financial situation then definitely our league will stay the same because our best players are always leaving." he explained.