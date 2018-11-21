Playing for the national team is not the same as club side - Jordan Ayew

Ghana two-goal hero Jordan Ayew has outlined the reason behind his poor goalscoring form for Crystal Palace, claiming that playing for the Black Stars is not the same as club side.

The 27-year-old has been misfiring for English Premier League side Crystal Palace since joining on loan from Swansea City in the summer.

However, he scored a rare brace for Ghana in their 2-0 win against Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier last Sunday.

"National team and club football is not the same,” Ayew is quoted by Joy FM.

"Ghana is a big country with wonderful players. Crystal Palace is a very good team but it is a team where I am new and it is not easy to adjust to a new team."

He added, “The most important thing is that I keep working hard to adjust. I am going to work extra hard and the most important thing is that things will change, I am sure about that.

"I know that I will get rewarded. My career has not been easy but I always keep on working hard and have belief in my qualities so I don't have any problems."

Ayew will hope to feature for Palace when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.