Randy Abbey advises GFA presidential hopeful Amofa Jantuah to be careful with journalists

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Dr Randy Abey has advised Bernard Amofa Jantuah to be careful with journalists as he aims to occupy the high office of the GFA.

Bernard Amofa Jantuah, the bankroller of Berekum Chelsea, has unexpectedly emerged as a candidate for the presidency of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Jantuah, known for his competence and success in developing Berekum Chelsea into a strong team in Ghanaian football, has gained recognition from various football figures who believe he has the potential to unseat the current GFA President, Kurt Okraku.

Randy Abbey however has urged him to be vigilant and not be swayed by those who claim to support him.

"I don't know him probably because I was focused on our qualifications [Heart of Lions] in the Division One League. However, it is open to anyone who wishes to contest. But if he is riding on the influence of journalists, then I will advise him to be careful," he told Asempa FM

The GFA elections are scheduled for later this year, with Okraku seeking a second term, but Jantuah is anticipated to provide significant competition, having already received support from some influential individuals in the football community.