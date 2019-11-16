Real Oviedo striker Samuel Obeng to miss Asturian derby against Gijon

Real Oviedo will miss the services of Samuel Obeng Gyabaa in the upcoming Asturian derby game against Sporting Gijon in the Segunda Division B which comes off on Sunday 17 November, 2019.

The 22-year old is part of Ghana's U-23 sqaud at the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

Due to Ghana's progression to the semi-final, he will be able to join his team after the tournament which ends on 22 November.

The Black Meteors are set to play two more games before the tournament ends as they seek qualification to next year's Olympic Games to be staged in Tokyo.

Obeng helped the Black Meteors progress to the semi-finals of the competition and will not return to his club until next week.

He has scored and assisted a goal for the Black Meteors in the tournament.

Samuel Obeng has scored three goals in five matches for Real Oviedo this season.