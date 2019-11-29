REVEALED: Dr Kofi Amoah's lawyer Frank Davies received $100,000 from Glo-GFA money

Lawyer of Dr. Kofi Amoah, Frank Davies has been fingered in the scandalous $1 million Ghana FA — Glo debt, according to reports.

The Ghana FA has been mired in a scandal after it emerged that Glo has paid its remaining $1million debt but just $900,000 has reached the federation.

According to the report, then head of the Normalisation Committee, Dr. Kofi Amoah personally took charge of the money without paying it into the federation's account perhaps for months before deciding to release it to the GFA this week without letting the money be paid directly into the GFA account.

Dr. Amoah was accused on Fox FM of only released the money to the GFA about four days ago which is a complete breach of how the GFA's money is handled.

Fresh report suggest that his counsel, Mr Davies also received a whopping $100,000 from the aforementioned amount.

This means the money could have been used for any business and refunded after the business deal or paid into high interest yielding account or investment which a a financial loss to the GFA.

According to the report on Fox FM, when Dr Amoah decided to release the money, he deducted $100,000 from the amount claiming it was payments to a lawyer on the case.

Even though Dr. Amoah claims to have paid for the services of a lawyer for $100,000, the lawyer who was appointed by the GFA about three years ago to negotiate the GFA's position in the arbitration with Glo and successfully reached the agreement has not been paid.

Following the negotiation and agreement, lawyer Thaddeus Sory managed to get GLO to pay $500,000 which was paid in 2018 to the GFA with an agreement to pay the subsequent $1m from which Mr Sory would be paid his lawyer fees for helping recover the money.

The balance of $1m remained outstanding up to the time the last Executive Committee was dissolved and if Dr Amoah decided to use another lawyer he should have disengaged Lawyer Sory.

This mean Lawyer Sory would be forced to take legal action against the Ghana FA to retrieve his money he is owed from the Glo negotiation and arbitration he concluded.

As a result of this pressure is mounting on the new Ghana FA Exco to find out the following from the caretaker Normalisation Committee headed by Dr Kofi Amoah: