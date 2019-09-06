REVEALED: Leicester City turned down transfer Deadline Day bid for Daniel Amartey

English Premiership side Leicester City are reported to have rejected a transfer Deadline Day bid for Ghana defender Daniel Amartey.

Amartey was heavily mooted to be heading to the exit at Leicester after falling down the club's pecking order in the midfield position.

Sheffield United and Club Brugge were registered as clubs to have shown interest in the versatile Ghana international but they were not able tie up a deal.

However, fresh reports from Fotospor revealed that the 24-year-old could have instead ended up at Turkish side Trabzonspor who presented a transfer Deadline Day bid but were unable to reach an agreement with the player.

The report suggests that the Black Sea Storm pulled out of the deal for the Ghanaian due to the cost as they did not have much of a budget left during the final days of the window, especially after signing Daniel Sturridge on a free transfer.

Amartey seems to be out of the picture at Leicester City under Brendan Rodgers as he has yet to make an appearance for the Premier League side this season.

The former FC Copenhagen midfielder is under contract with Leicester City until June 2022.