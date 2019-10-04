REVEALED: Wilfred Palmer disqualified over failure to pay commission on Paintsil’s transfer

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that the Vetting Committee disqualified Wilfred Osei Kwaku from the Ghana FA presidential race as a result of his refusal to pay Joseph Paintsil 10 percent commission on his transfer to the FA and his statements on unclassified payments and was later asked to submit his apology letter to the committee.

The Vetting result released on Friday by the Football Association saw Wilfred Osei Kwaku popularly known as Palmer missing out of the list of candidates vying for the top seat.

According to the report, the Vetting committee used Article 35 of the Ghana Football Association regulation to disqualify the Tema Youth Chief Executive Officer.

In a letter released by the FA on the disqualification of Palmer it read,

“The Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee acting as the Elections Committee regrets to inform you that your application to contest for the position of the President of the GFA was unsuccessful.

This was as a result of the adverse findings against you namely:

1. Breach of Article 33 (5) (c) of the GFA General Regulations 2. Decision of the Ethics Committee dated the 13th December, 2017” Should you wish to appeal this decision, kindly submit to the Elections Committee in writing, supported by any documents you wish to bring to our attention, on or before Tuesday, the 8th October, 2019 at 4pm

Reports emerging after the release of the Vetting list also states that Dr Kofi Amoah may have influenced the decision to disqualify Palmer from the race due to the FA ‘s battle with Palmer over the 10 percent transfer fee

Six other candidates with names George Afriyie, Fred Pappoe, Amanda Clinton, Nana Yaw Amponsah, George Ankamah and Kurt Okraku all passed the test and will be eligible to contest for the seat on October 27 when elections are held