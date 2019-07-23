Richard Danso marks USL league one debut for North Texas SC in draw against Tormenta

Ghana youth striker Richard Danso was handed his USL debut in North Texas SC's goalless draw with South Georgia Tormenta.

The on loan WAFA star climbed off the bench to mark his first game for North Texas, and impressed as the Dallas based club missed a penalty to draw.

Danso came on in the 54th minute for Cristian Colman as Texas dominated and created many chances but failed to capitalize.

Cristian Colman had the best opportunity in the game, after he was one-on-one with the goalkeeper but his shot was saved and Ricardo Pepi’s follow-up went high over the bar.

Ricardo Pepi, who later in the second half missed a penalty saw a hot in the first half hit the post and his effort was immediately followed by Tanner Tessman.

Tormenta were reduced to ten men in the second after Nil Vinyals was shown a red card for a hard studs up challenge on Kevin Bonilla.

Danso will be hoping to start when North Texas hosts Greenville Triumph SC on Friday.