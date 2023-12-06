Samuel Boadu "begging" to return to Hearts of Oak

Former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu is begging to return to the club, board member Alhaji Alhaji Braimah Akambi has sensationally claimed.

Akambi, who is a confidant and loyalist of club owner Togbe Afede XIV, claims the former Medeama gaffer is angling for a return to the club.

Akambi made the disclosure during a press conference to address recent attacks from former coach Martin Koopman.

The Dutchman launched a scathing attack on the club's top hierarchy, accusing them of imposing players on him during his four months stint with the capital giants.

He claimed he was not in control of player selection after being forced to use the preferred choices of the top brass.

Hearts board members Dr Nyaho Tamakloe, Vincent Odotei and Alhaji Akambi held a press conference to debunk the claims.

They also revealed a number of former coaches who got sacked are angling for a return to the former African champions.

The claim suggest former coaches Kenichi Yatsuhashi and David Duncan could be courting a potential re-union at the club after they were dismissed over poor results.

Already, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe has labeled Koopman as bitter and frustrated following his sack from the Ghanaian powerhouse.

Koopman was sacked 10 games into the season, with the Phobians recording just two wins.

Abdul Bashiru has taken over as interim manager as the club continues to search for a substantive coach.

The Phobians currently find themselves in the 9th position on the league table with 16 points after 13 games.

The upcoming league fixture against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko is anticipated to be a crucial encounter, with both teams eager to secure a victory and improve their standing in the league.