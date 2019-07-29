GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
SOA to arrive in Ghana today ahead of friendly against Asante Kotoko on Wednesday

Published on: 29 July 2019

 

Ivorian club Societe Omnisports de L’Armee (SOA) will arrive in Ghana today ahead of their international friendly game against Asante Kotoko on Wednesday July 31 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The game is part of preparations for the upcoming CAF Champions League preliminaries.

Asante Kotoko will face off with Nigerian club Kano Pillars in the Preliminaries with the first leg scheduled on August 10 at the Pillars Sports Stadium in  Kano while SOA takes on Nouadhibou.

SOA have signed two Ghanaian players to augment their squad ahead of the Africa campaign. The Ghanaian duo Maxwell Frimpong and James Opoku Nyamfah are likely to feature in the game on Wednesday.

“We are going to surprise Asante Kotoko on Wednesday. Against Kotoko will not be an easy game but we have prepared well for them”, SOA striker Maxwell Frimpong told the media ahead of the game.

The two clubs will be participating in this year’s CAF  Champions League which kicks off next weekend.

 

