Sogne Yacouba's agent clears air over statement made on contract termination with Kotoko

Agent of Asante Kotoko forward Sogne Yacouba, Mr. Gyasi Jantuah says he goofed in saying his client wanted his contract terminated by the Porcupine Warriors.

Mr. Gyasi retracted the statement saying it was an off air conversation with a radio show producer, which was carried on to make stories in the media space.

The local agent of the Burkinabe attacker was quoted as saying the player was unhappy and wanted to leave the club after offers came flooding from abroad.

"It is true that Al Hilal presented an offer to Kotoko for Songne Yacouba but he is not ready and wants to terminate his contract with Kotoko," Mr. Jantuah told Otec FM.

"The issues between the player and the management are becoming too much so the decision is the player is ready to prove himself and terminate his contract with the team. We will know the way forward after terminating his contract with Kotoko."

However, later on Tuesday, Mr. Gyantuah explained how his conversation with the produced resulted in such malicious stories.

“If you listened to it carefully, I meant to say he wants to finish his contract with Kotoko, that was where I used the word “terminate” his contract with Kotoko”, Jantuah told Focal Sports on Tuesday.

“We were having a conversation, normal conversation talking about Yacouba then I said, the lad loves Kotoko, every time that’s how we create stories against him but he wants to finish his contract with Kotoko, I even continued to say he might have a change of mind and renew his contract with Kotoko and that would excite me”, he clarified.