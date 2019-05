Ghana striker Jordan Ayew could be at Southampton for next season's English Premier League.

The Saints could land him for a low fee as his parent club Swansea want him off their payroll.

Ayew spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace where he failed to make an impression.

The 27-year-old scored one goal in 20 league appearances.

Jordan is set to be named in Ghana's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.