Special Competition committee to expedite sanctions on indiscipline – Arhinful

Ex-Ghana International and a member of the Special Competition committee, Augustine Arhinful says his outfit will expedite sanctions on any issues of indiscipline which brings or has the potential to bring the game into disrepute.

According to him, his committee has appeared to be ‘toothless’ on hooliganism because certain cases reported in the media are not captured in the referee and match commissioners report making it almost impossible for them to expedite action on the subject matter.

He revealed that Aduana Stars head coach W.O Paul Tandoh has apologized to the Normalisation Committee for his unfortunate comments after the team’s defeat to Asante Kotoko in match day one of the Special Competition.

“Aduana Stars coach W. O Tandoh made an unfortunate comment and he has already apologized to the Normalisation Committee but he has to make it public as well”, he told Vision 1 FM.

W.O Tandoh had stated after the game against Kotoko on match day one that referees should be normalized.

“Our officials must normalise themselves too, because, it will be suicidal next time when anybody takes the route to defend somebody who is weak”.

Arhinful also indicated that all disciplinary matters have been referred to the appropriate quarters for them to be dealt with according to the rules and henceforth they are going to be firm in their decisions to ensure these issues are curtailed.

“We have referred those matters to the appropriate quarters. We don’t want any cases of indiscipline to bring our game into disrepute like how it was before”.