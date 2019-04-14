Special Competition: Karela 3-1 Inter Allies- Karela maintain unbeaten record at home as they thrash Inter Allies

Karela United continued with their impressive run in the Special Competition as they recorded a 3-0 win over Inter Allies at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park on Sunday.

The Ayinese club have made their home a fortress as they continue to maintain a 100% record at home in this competition.

Darlington Gyanfosu scored the first goal of the day for Karela United in the 13th minute. Abdul Nassiru Hamzah nearly got the equalizer for Inter Allies in the 32nd minute but his shot was saved by the goalkeeper.

Isaac Kwain made it 2-0 for Karela United in the 38th minute to stretch the lead for the home side.

Patrick Yeboah scored the third goal of the game in the 42nd minute before half time.

Karela United ended the first half with an impressive 3-0 result.

The second half started with a lot of intensity from Inter Allies as they searched for a goal in the opening minute.

Allies' calls for a penalty following a foul on on Alex Aso in the box was ignored.

Abdallah Warris scored a consolation for Inter Allies in the 50th minute to make it 3-1 for the home side.