Special Competition: WAFA SC 1-1 Inter Allies- Academy Boys held at home

WAFA SC were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Inter Allies on Wednesday in the Southern Sector clash of the Special Competition.

The Academy Boys took the lead in the 55th minute when Kingsford Opoku Frimpong scored a beautiful goal.

But five minutes later, the visitor snatched the equalizer through Effiong Nsungusi Jnr.

The Nigerian connected home Paul Abanga's cross.

WAFA came into the game late and starting dominating possession after 32 minutes.

But minutes later Justice Aaron Amate had a glorious opportunity to score but Clement Aryee, the Inter Allies goalkeeper, pulled a fantastic save to deny him the opener.

Two minutes from half-time, goalkeeper Aryee, came to the rescue once again with another superb save.

On the full-time whistle, substitute Alex Aso tapped in from close range but the referee disallowed it and denied Allies the points.