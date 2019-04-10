Special Competition: WAFA SC 2-1 Karela United- Unbeaten Academy Boys go top of Zone A

WAFA SC returned to the summit of the Zone A table of the Ghana FA Special Cup with a 2-1 win over Karela United on Wednesday in Sogakope.

The Academy Boys built on the away draw at Elmina Sharks last Sunday and were at their fluid best especially in the first half.

Augustine Boakye returned to action after an injury layoff to score a beauty with a curler from inside the box on 15 minutes.

The winger controlled a pass from the right, teed himself up with a left foot control then dummied his marker before bending to the far post.

Boakye was playing his first match of the competition.

In the 39th minute, 16-year-old striker Daniel Owusu bent another sumptuous ball from distance which flew past Karela United goalkeeper

After the break, Karela came into the picture and struck the crossbar on the 51st minute through left back Patrick Yeboah.

The visitors managed to reduce the deficit in the 68th minute when Solomon Sarfo Taylor smashed in a screamer.

The diminutive man powered in from 25-yards.

Eight minutes from time, Sarfo Taylor should have equalized after being put through clear on goal but he skied his effort over the frame.

WAFA SC XI: Sabi Acquah (GK)-Abukari Ibrahim (c), Bortey Acquaye, Atte, Terry Yegbe-Prosper Ahiabu, Amate, Jamal Haruna-Michael Danso, Augustine Boakye, Daniel Lomotey