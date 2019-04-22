Spezia Calcio striker Emmanuel Gyasi returns from suspension ahead of Consenza Easter Monday clash

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Gyasi has returned from suspension for Spezia Calcio ahead of their Easter Monday’s game against Consenza.

Gyasi missed Spezia’s impressive 3-2 win over Ascoli last weekend through suspension after picking his fifth booking of the campaign in the 1-0 loss against Foggia a fortnight ago.

The 25-year-old has been named in Pasquale Marino’s 21-man squad ahead of the clash against Consenza on Monday.

The young hitman started the campaign brightly up until he suffered a chest injury.

He has provided 2 assists and netted 3 goals in 26 games for the club in the ongoing Italian Serie B season.

Below is the full squad-list of Spezia Calcio;

Goalkeepers : Lamanna, Manfred-ini, Barone. Defenders : Brero, Augello, Capradossi, Terzi, Ligi, De Col, Vignali. Midfielders : Mora, Ricci, Crimi, Bartolomei, De Francesco, Maggiore. Attackers: Pierini, Galabinov, Gyasi, Okereke, Da Cruz.