Sports Ministry drops Black Satellites for African Games after value for money audit

The Black Satellites have been dropped from Ghana's contingent for the 12th edition of the African Games scheduled for next month in Rabat.

In all, nine sports disciplines have been axed in a value for money audit.

The country aims at sending a contingent size of 50 athletes to be selected across Athletics, Table Tennis, Beach Volleyball, Weightlifting, Judo, Taekwondo and Boxing which is expected to have the biggest number of athletes.

The Head of the Technical Sub-Committee of the International Games and Competitions Committee (IGCC) of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah explains:

''If we failed at that tournament with a combination of local and foreign players, there is no guarantee that the local components with less camping period with inactive players can make any meaningful impact at the Games.''

The Black Satellites were preparing for the tournament

The African Games will run from 19-31 August.