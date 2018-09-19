StarTimes acquires exclusive broadcasting rights for UEFA Europa League

Africa’s leading pay-TV operator StarTimes has acquired exclusive broadcasting rights for UEFA Europa League in Sub-Saharan Africa until 2021.

The broadcast, which will begin on September 20th, will see football fans enjoy all 205 matches between the best European clubs.

“We are very happy to bring UEFA Europa League to our subscribers. This summer FIFA World Cup was a success and fans really appreciated that we brought them ICC live and exclusive right after. So we thought that they would be delighted to watch another European club competition on StarTimes,” explained Akofa Djankui, StarTimes Head of Marketing.

“We are working hard to bring the best sport content to our subscribers. This season will be intense for football fans with Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, FIFA Club World Cup, French & Italian Cups and now UEFA Europa League.”

StarTimes will broadcast UEFA Europa League in all Sub-Saharan Africa except South Africa, Lesotho and Swaziland. StarTimes has been awarded exclusive rights for English, Portuguese and Twi. StarTimes

StarTimes is the leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving nearly 20 million users with a signal covering the whole continent and a massive distribution network of 200 brand halls, 3,000 convenience stores and 5,000 distributors.

StarTimes owns a featured content platform, with 480 authorized channels consisting of news, movies, series, sports, entertainment, children's programs, etc. The company's vision is "To ensure that every African family can access, afford, watch and share the beauty of digital TV".

StarTimes achieves this by combining satellite and terrestrial DTV systems as well as OTT services to provide an open and secure digital wireless platform. The company provides a robust signal transmission service for public and private broadcasters, offers consumers outstanding Pay-TV programs, mobile multimedia, wireless Internet connectivity and convenient online services.