Striker Kwame Kizito featured in BK Häcken's 1-1 draw with AIK on Wednesday in a friendly.

The former Hearts of Oak player lasted the entire duration in front of the big crowd, 2,000, on Långevi in ​​Bengtsfors.

Kizito's countryman Nasiru Mohammed also lasted the entire duration.

He joined the Swedish top-flight side in January this year but yet to make his competitive debut.

Daleho Irandust made scored the equalizer for BK Häcken in the training match against AIK.