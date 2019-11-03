Striker Ropapa Mensah set to join Black Meteors squad in Egypt after Nashville SC's USL playoffs elimination

Striker Ropapa Mensah is set to join Ghana's squad for the 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations after his side Nashville SC got eliminated in the USL Eastern Conference semifinals playoffs.

Mensah was a 67th minute substitute as the home team lost 1-0 to Indy Eleven at the First Tennessee Park.

It will be the last USL match Nashville SC plays as it prepares to join Major League Soccer in 2020.

The former Inter Allies player will join the Black Meteors squad in Egypt for the tournament.

Ghana's squad will fly out from Accra on Monday for the 8-22 November, 2019 tournament.

They open their campaign against Cameroon on the opening day before facing Egypt and Mali on 11 and 14 November respectively.

The best three teams at the tournament will qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games football tournament.

Ghana’s 21-man squad for 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations:

Goalkeepers: Kwame Baah (Asante Kotoko), Richmond Ayi (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad (Asante Kotoko)

Defenders: Kingsley Fobi (CB Badajoz, Spain), Edward Sarpong (Esperanca de Lagos, Spain) Emmanuel Cudjoe (Attram De Visser), Fuseini Zackaria (Berekum Chelsea), William Ntori, Dankyi (Hearts of Oak), Mohammed Habib (Asante Kotoko), Robin Polley (ADO Den Haag)

Midfielders: Evans Osei Wusu (Tema Youth), Simon Zibo (Vitoria Guimaraes, Portugal), Nurudeen Abdul-Aziz (Vision FC), Emmanuel Addoquaye Lomotey (Extremadura, Spain), Yaw Yeboah (Celta Vigo, Spain), Evans Mensah (HJK Helsinki, Finland), Michael Agbekpornu (Dreams FC).

Strikers: Frank Arhin (Dalkurd, Sweden), Kwabena Owusu (Cordoba, Spain) Ropapa Mensah (Nashville SC), Samuel Obeng Gyabaa (Real Oviedo)