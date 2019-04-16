EXCLUSIVE: Sturm Graz keen to extend contract of on-loan Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah

SK Sturm Graz are seeking to extend the stay of defender Gideon Mensah, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian prodigy has been in sensational form since joining the side on loan from Red Bull Salzburg.

The Ghana Olympic defender has stood in all the games for the Austrian side.

Sturm Graz are keen to tie him down to a longer stay as his short loan nears expiration.

The speed and irrepressible surging runs have made the Ghanaian the centre of attraction in the league.

"It's going well, even if it was difficulty in the beginning, to play for the first time in the Bundesliga," says the Ghanaian.

