Swansea City manager Steve Cooper heaps praise on Andre Ayew

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has praised Andre Ayew on his impressive performances since joining the team in the summer.

The Black Stars captain scored his first goal of the season in for the Championship side for the first time in three years as they won 2-1 against Charlton on Wednesday to go top of the table.

Steve Cooper said he was not surprised after the Ghana International scored his first goal in the league for the club.

He is playing well, Andre, I had said, “They’re coming mate and you just need to get the first one". With him scoring tonight, hopefully that will stop him thinking about that too much."

The 29-year old has played eight matches this season for Swansea registering three assists and a goal to his credit