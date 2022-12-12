GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Swedish side IFK Norrkoping sign Ghanaian youngster Kojo Peprah Oppong from Attram de Visser

Published on: 12 December 2022
Ghanaian young defender Kojo Peprah Oppong has completed a transfer to Sweden top-flight side IFK Norrköping on a long-term contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

The 18-year-old central defender has signed a four-year deal with Norrköping from Ghana Division One outfit Attram de Visser.

The young defender was signed by the Swedish Allsvenkan team after impressing in trials for some weeks.

"IFK Norrköping has signed an agreement with 18-year-old Kojo Peprah Oppong. “It’s a dream come true,” says Kojo.

"Center back Kojo comes from the De Visser Academy in Ghana and, like Bolma, was on trial a few weeks ago. I am looking forward to coming to IFK. It’s a big step forward in my career and I’ve worked hard in academia – which I want to thank – for this opportunity. I want to help the team in any way I can, and I can’t wait to get started. It is a dream come true and I will continue to maintain focus, concentration and determination, says Kojo, who has signed a four-year contract," this is how Norrköping announced the signing of the highly talented footballer

Norrköping sports director Tony Martinsson said:

"Kojo is a physically strong, fast and aggressive defender who made a good impression. Just like Bolma, he needs time to adjust to life and football in Norrköping, but we see great potential in Kojo and look forward to getting him here."

