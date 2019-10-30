Tanzania-based Razak Abalora earns first Ghana senior call-up

Azam FC goalkeeper Razak Abalora has earned his very first invitation to the Ghana national team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.

The WAFA Academy graduate has been included in Kwasi Appiah's squad for the double header against South Africa and Sao Tomé in two weeks time.

Abalora has been a cult hero for Azam FC in the Tanzania Premier League and was instrumental in the CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The 23-year-old shot stopper joins Felix Annan and Richard Ofori as the goalkeepers for the matches on 14 November 2019 and 18 November 2019.