Thomas Partey happy with goal against Alaves

Ghana and Atletico Madrid midfielder has expressed his delight after scoring a goal in the La Liga match against Deportivo Alaves over the weekend.

The 25-year old scored a belter for Atlético Madrid as they thrashed Deportivo Alaves 4-0.

Partey controlled a superb low pass from Koke on the edge of the area, he made a yard before firing a wonderful strike into the top corner via the woodwork.

Mubarak Wakaso featured in that game for Alaves.

"Great team work last night and happy to help with a goal", Partey indicated on his official instagram page.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvqqTkGBsuZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Partey has featured in 25 matches in all competitions for this season scoring three goals in the process.

Watch Partey's goal against Alaves on Saturday