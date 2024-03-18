GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Thomas Partey ruled out of Ghana-Nigeria clash due to fitness concerns

Published on: 18 March 2024
Thomas Partey ruled out of Ghana-Nigeria clash due to fitness concerns
Thomas Partey during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Arsenal star Thomas Partey has been omitted from Ghana's squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda due to fitness concerns, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed.

According to the GFA, Partey requested to be excused from the games in order to regain full fitness following recent injuries.

The midfielder has struggled with injuries this season, including missing the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

 

Partey made his long-awaited comeback to the field in Arsenal's 6-0 victory over Sheffield United in early March, replacing Jorginho in the 65th minute.

However, he has yet to fully recover from his injuries and will not be available for the Black Stars' upcoming matches.

The Black Stars will face Nigeria on March 22nd and then take on Uganda four days later, with both matches being played in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Partey's absence means he will miss out on extending his number of caps for Ghana, as he is currently on 47 appearances with 13 goals.

