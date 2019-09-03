Tokyo 2020 qualifier: Black Queens beat Gabon to progress to next round

Ghana’s Black Queens have progressed to the next stage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers after defeating Gabon 2-0 in the second leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In both legs the Queens progressed on a 5-0 aggregate.

The Black Queens looked favorites heading into the game after taking a comfortable result in the first leg.

Captain of the side Portia Boakye scored the opening goal for Ghana in the 15th minute to increase the tally for the Ghanaian side who had dominated the game in the opening minutes.

Portia beat two of her markers before hitting a ground ball past Gabonese goalkeeper Okila Ndzila

The Queens could have scored more on goals in the game but they failed to capitalize on the chances created with Pokua been the worst culprit.

The Gabonese resulted to playing deep in their half as they wanted to avoid conceding more goals

Juliet Acheampong’s shot from 20 yards found the net beating the goalie in post to increase the tally for the Black Queens.

Ghana will face either Kenya or Malawi in the next round of the qualifiers.