Tony Baffoe expresses gratitude to FIFA as match coordinator for World Cup

Former Ghana international Anthony Baffoe has expressed his delight after the warm reception received in Russia.

The president of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) was in Russia to work as a match coordinator for the FIFA World Cup.

Baffoe, who supervised activities from the group stages of the competition has brought his work to an end after a month in the European country.

He has however expressed appreciation to the positive treatment in Russia.

“Time over for me leaving Russia ..amazing experience in Kazan and Yesterday in St Petersburg..now on my way back home to Ghana ..thank you Russia thank you FIFA ..I was proud and happy to represent Africa at the highest level..spassibo,” he posted on his Twitter page.

Anthony Baffoe has been working as FIFA match coordinator for sometime now and has been at the last three edition of the World Cups.

The 53-year-old was honoured at the recently held Ghana Football Awards.

