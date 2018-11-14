Top 5 Ghanaian footballers of all time

When you look back at Ghanaian football over the past few decades, the game has been steeped not only in history but also with a sprinkling of stars. Players that have not only shone on their home continent, but on the world stage as well

Whether they be someone who has become a cult hero thanks to their Premier League displays or a player that was denied footballing immortality in the World Cup, then this list will offer up the very best that the Ghanaian game has produced.

Asamoah Gyan

It could have been so different for the former Sunderland forward. The stage was set in the 2010 World Cup Quarter-final against Uruguay as the game approached a penalty shoot-out, Luis Suarez handled the ball with seconds remaining in extra-time as he halted a certain Ghana goal.

Step forward Asamoah Gyan, he with the weight of a nation on his shoulders, blazed a resulting penalty over the bar and with that the moment to see Ghana in the Semi-finals had passed. Gyan will be remembered most for that, but one should not forget he has also been a very fearsome striker too.

Tony Yeboah

This man just doesn’t know how to score simple goals, it seemed that during his time with Leeds United in the 1990’s that he was winning the ‘Goal Of The Month’ competition with every edition that passed.

A stunning volley against Liverpool announced him to Leeds fans, but then weeks later he was announced to the rest of the world as he thumped home a sensational strike against Wimbledon. Injury may have got the better of him, but what a talent he was when fully fit.

Andre Ayew

One of the best ever free transfers to grace the Premier League and an incredible transfer coup for then top flight outfit Swansea City. Ayew joined the South Wales club in the 2015/16 season and was an instant hit.

12 goals in 34 matches meant that Swansea finished a comfortable 12th in the table, while his goals also drew the attention of other Premier League clubs. So much so, that Swansea then cashed in as West Ham paid £18 for his services. A smart bit of business it must be said.

Michael Essien

Essien was a revelation during his time with Chelsea as in his first season under legendary manager Jose Mourinho, the former Lyon midfielder won a Premier League title. That success in the 2005/06 campaign would be the first of two to be won at Stamford Bridge.

The second would be followed up with four years later, this time Essien dominated the park under the watchful eye of Italian Carlo Ancelotti. His stint in West London ended in 2014, but not before linking up with Mourinho again during a brief loan spell at Real Madrid back in 2013.

He has now started a new career as a coach and will hopefully face the same success as the he had on the field.

Arguably the greatest African forward of the early 1990’s Abedi is synonymous with Ghanaian football. Best known for a six-year stint in France with Marseille, he would win two league titles and a European Cup during that time.

A nomadic career took him all over Europe as spells with other French clubs such as Lille and Lyon were also followed up with a stint in Italy with Torino. While of course, one should not forget that he is the father to both Andre and Jordan Ayew.