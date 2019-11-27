Top journalist Rosalind Amoh named vice-chairperson on Women's Premier League Committee

Highly-respected journalist Rosalind Koramah Amoah has been named as the vice-chairperson on a seven-member committee for Women's Premier League.

The astute female sports journalist, who has vast experience in the game, will deputize a Human Resource consultant Hilary Boateng.

Other members of the Committee are; broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah, Madam Cleopatria Nsia and Jerry Dogbatse.

The President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku announced the new Women's League Committee to the Women's League Clubs during a meeting between the GFA Executive Council and the clubs in Accra this morning

As part of the GFA's quest to encourage club's involvement in the management of the league, the women's league clubs were asked to nominate two representatives from the northern and southern zones of the Women's League to complete the seven member Committee.

They nominated Nana Opoku Fosu Gyeabour II for the northern sector and Christian Isaac Mensah for the Southern Sector.

Meanwhile the Women's League will kick off on the weekend of December 17, 2019. The Women's Premier League was originally scheduled to kick off earlier in December but the Executive Council agreed to reschedule the kick off date following a plea by the women's Premier League clubs.

Full list of Women's League Committee:

1. Madam Hilary Boateng (Chairperson).

2. Rosalind Amoh (Vice Chairperson).

3. Madam Cleopatra Nsia.

4. Jerry Dogbatse.

5. Nana Aba Anamoah

6. Nana Poku Fosu Geabour II

7. Christian Isaac Mensah