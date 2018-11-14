Transfer predictions for the January window in the EPL

The rumour mill is in full swing over in the UK, for both football fans and football pundits are already making their predictions as to just which players they think are going to be transferred in the upcoming January transfer window.

In fact, if you are a fan of football you have probably got your own ideas as to just which players are the most likely to be transferred to another club in the New Year, and one thing that can be guaranteed regarding the transfer window, is that plenty of teams will be making full use of it.

As for just which players are rumoured to be moving to another team much sooner rather than later, there are some that do look more likely to be moving than others, and whilst nothing has yet been confirmed allow me to pass onto you the names of players that I predict may just be moving, and to just which teams too!

Adrien Rabiot is currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain however I have been hearing a persistent rumour that he will be moving to Barcelona during the transfer window next year, and he is one of the more likely of players to make a move.

Having apparently not settled at Atletico Madrid it would appear that Saul Niguez is going to be moving to another Spanish club, if the rumours are true and that club is of course Barcelona, who are surely going to be more than happy to have him on their books at any cost.

One player that you may not have heard of before is Nathan Ake, he is a player currently for the English team Bournemouth and it is rumoured that he is going to be making what must be a career defining move shortly, that being one to Tottenham Hotspur.

I am aware that plenty of football fans have also started turning their attention to football betting sites that are offering odds on potential transfers, and actually placing their hard earned money on players they are convinced are going to be moving to other teams in the next transfer window.

One player that does seem to be attracting support from punters to be transferred is Paul Pogba and it would appear that the next team Pogba could be playing for may be Barcelonaand that his days at Manchester United are numbered.

There are also plenty of football fans convinced that players such as Maxwel Cornet will be moving from Lyon to Fulham, and that Nelson Oliveira will be switching from playing for Norwich City to Swansea City, and it does appear that if the rumours are true Thiago Alcantara will be waving goodbye to Bayern Munich and heading south to play for Real Madrid.

Just keep in mind that no transfer will be confirmed until all sides agree and the deals are signed, sealed and delivered, however make no mistake about it, you are going to see a few expected and unexpected player movements in January, which let’s face it does make football an unpredictable and exciting sport after all."