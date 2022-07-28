U-20 Women’s World Cup: GFA boss Kurt Okraku backs Black Princesses to make history in Costa Rica

Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku, has backed the Black Princesses to make history at the 2022 Women's U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica.

As part of their preparations for the tournament, head coach Ben Fokuo and his squad left Accra on Wednesday for a match against the France National U-20 team on Friday, July 29.

On August 11, the Black Princesses will face the United States at the Estadio Alejandro Morera, followed by matches against the Netherlands and Japan.

“It’s been many weeks of hard work, waiting and you all dreaming of playing at the highest level of football in your category. Now the waiting is over, it’s time to be very focused for the last leg,” Kurt Okraku said ahead of the team’s departure.

“As you leave Ghana to France to continue the long journey to Costa Rica. I am sure it is a journey each of you have been waiting for.

“From your individual clubs, you were picked to represent the country and now is the moment. We have been on this journey before but we always exit at the group stage. But I believe we have a group of talented players who have the capacity to go and make history.”