U-20 Women's World Cup: Ghana Ben Fokuo coach hopes for a better tournament in Costa Rica

Ghana coach Ben Fokuo says his team are getting ready for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica and hopes for a better tournament.

Fokuo's ladies defeated Ethiopia 5-1 on aggregate in the final qualifying round after defeating Zambia, Uganda, and Mauritania to secure their sixth World Cup appearance.

Ghana have failed to advance from the group stages in five previous appearances and will be hoping to make amends this time in Costa Rica.

Black Princesses have been preparing for the tournament at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence.

Fokuo has nearly a full house, with Evelyn Badu, Sharon Esinam Sampson, and Susan Owusu all reporting from their respective clubs abroad, and is pleased with the progress made thus far.

“They’re picking up gradually as they get closer to the tournament. Everybody is expecting the tournament to be a different one,” Ben Fokuo stated in an interview with 3Sports.

Ghana will have to overcome a tough challenge from defending champions Japan, the Netherlands and the USA in group D.