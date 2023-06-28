GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
U-23 AFCON: Black Meteors drop to third place in Group A after heavy defeat to Morocco

Published on: 28 June 2023
Black Meteors suffered a devastating blow in the ongoing 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, as they were handed a resounding defeat by Morocco on Tuesday.

The defeat has now pushed them down to the third position in Group A standings.

Having clinched victories in their first two matches, Morocco comfortably leads the group with an impressive 6 points. Trailing behind them is Guinea, who currently hold the second position with 3 points.

Ghana, once at the top of the group after a promising start in the initial round of matches, now find themselves in third place, narrowly trailing Guinea due to goal difference.

With only one more group game remaining, Ghana must emerge victorious in their crucial encounter against Guinea on Friday if they aspire to surpass Guinea in the standings and secure a spot in the knockout stage of the competition.

The upcoming clash between Ghana and Guinea will undoubtedly be a high-stakes affair, as both teams will be vying for a semifinal berth.

 

