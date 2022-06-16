Udinese Sporting Director set to arrive in Ghana to watch Frank Etouga Mbella- Agent reveals

Udinese Sporting Director Frank Etouga Mbella is set to arrive in Ghana to watch Asante Kotoko striker Frank Etouga Mbella.

The Cameroonian striker has emerged as target for the Italian Serie A side following an outstanding season in the Ghana Premier League.

His agent Amadou Fontem Tigana disclosed that the Udinese Sporting Director will be arriving in Ghana to watch Etouga in action for Asante Kotoko against Accra Lions in week 34 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

The former AS Fortuna striker has been in top form scoring 21 goals in 29 league matches in the Ghanaian top-flight league.

Tigana revealed he has received over 5000 calls from agents, clubs interested in signing his client.

“Etouga’s future is like that of Sadio Mane. Because of Etouga I have got like 5000 calls. I have been managing top Cameroonian players like Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu of Young Boys and he is a national team player".

“I sent him here because I knew he was not going to last more than two years in Ghana”

Amadou Tigana believes Frank Mbella will be the next Sadio Mane for Africa.

He disclosed that he would be bringing in more players to Asante Kotoko as they participate in the CAF Champions League.

The Cameroonian striker can attain legendary status in the Ghana Premier League game on Sunday if he manages to score a goal or two.